After a new family shack, Márcio Poncio climbs the hill to pray | famous

A new shack involving members of the Poncio family placed the family among the most talked about issues in the country, this Tuesday (7). This because, Sarah Poncio said that her ex-husband, Jonathan Couto, and Letícia Almeida, ex-sister-in-law and the pivot of the ‘family tree’ scandal, live a romance in an apartment belonging to the family. The statement made Pastor Márcio Poncio go up the mountain to pray.

“Let’s pray because the war is still raging”, he said on Instagram’s Stories tool, while showing part of the mound. The patriarch deleted the publication after a few minutes. However, fans had already registered the religious’s outburst. The attitude of faith took place this morning, hours after the argument among the famous become public.

“Sustain me according to your promise, and I will live; do not let my hopes be dashed! – Psalms 119: 116.”, he completed in another publication. Sarah and Leticia, protagonists of the confusion, did not publicly comment on the pastor’s outburst. However, throughout the day the personalities continued to exchange accusations about the supposed romance.

The controversial family of Márcio Poncio

According to the ‘Family Case’ gossip profile, Jonathan and Leticia exchanged declarations of love through a foreign app. “You love Me?”, he wanted to know. Surprisingly, she responded with a boomerang drawing, signaling yes. The answer, however, was evident to other users of the platform. Faced with the gossip, Sarah decided to put her mouth on the trombone and confirmed the love affair between the two.

“The masks fall off, nobody holds a character for that long… But be happy! Hopefully the rest of what I know, I’ve seen/read people can also know”, fired the redhead, who was married to the singer until September, in the publication’s comment field. Leticia Almeida, one of the stars of the Bible soap opera “Geneses”, on Record TV, denied her rival’s claim.

“Jonathan is the father of my daughter. Although I still deal with the past, I still have a lot to overcome, every day I have to deal with the reality of what matters most: Madah [filha], only she matters. I have absolutely no relationship with Jonathan other than the fact that he is Madah’s father and we talk about her. There is no romance, exchange of messages in that sense, nothing”, he said.

Sarah maintained her claim and said she had footage from security cameras at the condominium that proves the two were involved. The digital influencer threatened to expose the farce if the Record actress continued to publicly disprove it. She even hinted at rumors of her rival’s involvement with actor Juliano Laham.

“And the story of hitchhiking repeats itself. Later, when I come up with a photo and a security camera (because the apartment they’re staying in belongs to my family, I don’t know if she remembers), she comes with that story she denied for fear of judgment. She likes parking, right? The closed glass and the sound playing low’. If you want, I have a photo too”, he said.

Márcio Poncio (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)