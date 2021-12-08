After overcoming ‘Manifest phenomenon’, Outer Banks wins season 3 on Netflix · TV News

One of Netflix’s top teen titles, Outer Banks will win a third season on the streaming service. The attraction was the first to overcome the “Manifest phenomenon” after the series about Flight 828 dominated the list of the most watched productions on the platform in the United States and had its renewal confirmed this Tuesday (7).

Created by the trio Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the series tells the story of a group of teenagers living in the hot Outer Banks region, in the United States, who go in search of lost treasures and urban legends.

The group of protagonists — dubbed Pogue in the series’ plot — consists of John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kye (Madison Bailey) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss). The quintet sets out in search of the treasure of the Royal Merchant, a ship that sank on the Outer Banks.

Season two featured John B. and Sarah fleeing to the Bahamas and meeting new friends. A treasure becomes the group’s obsession, but the race to keep the great discovery puts them once again against Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), Sarah’s father and the plot’s great villain.

A renewal for the third season was already awaited by cast and audience. The end of the second year ended with a strong hook, and fans soon launched a social media campaign for Netflix to continue the series.

The second season maintained the good ratings of its debut year, with the series remaining among the most watched productions on Netflix in Brazil for a few weeks. In the US, Outer Banks reached more than 2 billion minutes seen as soon as the attraction returned with new episodes – according to a survey made by Nielsen.

According to Deadline, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss are all confirmed to return in the new year. Introduced in season two as the valiant Cleo, Carlacia Grant will also join the regular cast of the new episodes.

Check out the official announcement of the Outer Banks renewal:

WHERE’S THE OBX FANDOM? 🗣️🗣️🗣️ YES! I arrived with THE NEWS you were waiting for. Outer Banks is officially renewed for Season 3! 🤙☀️ pic.twitter.com/CUdlwmeHq4 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) December 7, 2021

See also the subtitled trailer for season two: