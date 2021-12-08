After shining in Gkay’s Farofa, we want Viih Tube in On Vacation with Ex – 07/12/2021

The cross-platform phenomenon known as Viih Tube is still on the rise. For years he fascinated fans with his content on the internet, and gained new relevance thanks to his brilliant performance at BBB 21.

The controversial participation, in which she acted initially as a double agent, then triple, then quadruple, made many people turn up their noses at her. But nothing: the young influencer is a committed advocate of entertainment.

No wonder she is one of Casimiro’s favorite YouTubers, who closely followed his drama series on the platform — which culminated in an important film that is available on Netflix.

Now single, Viih Tube is shining as one of the most relevant personalities of Farofa da Gkay, a party that brings together different degrees of famous people in Fortaleza.

Our heroine is making a point of having fun as some of the best characters in her audiovisual productions. He even received the event’s queen crown from the hands of Bianca Andrade, the fundamental Boca Rosa.

This time, the Brazilian people make an appeal to MTV: it urges a season of the reality On Vacation with the Ex that has the luminous presence of Viih Tube in its cast.

We return at any time with new information.