After tragedy at school in USA, congressman shares photo of Christmas with guns

College shooting left four dead last week

Republican Thomas Massie was even criticized by party colleagues

Politician has even presented a bill to reduce the minimum age for buying weapons

Days after a shooting at a school in the United States, an American congressman shared a photo in which he appears with his family posing with firearms in front of a Christmas tree. The image reverberated and generated criticism on social media.

Thomas Massie, Republican parliamentarian from the state of Kentucky, posted the image to Twitter with the caption: “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa Claus, please bring ammo.”

Platform users, including politicians from across the political spectrum, condemned the post, saying it was “insensitive” to the plight of families.

shooting in Michigan

Last Tuesday (30), the young Ethan Crumbley, 15, used his father’s gun to shoot classmates in the city of Oxford, Michigan. The attack left four teenagers dead and seven injured.

Ethan’s parents were convicted of manslaughter, accused of failing to heed the warning signs that a tragedy could be caused by their son. They pleaded not guilty.

Shootings of this type are not uncommon in the US and fuel debates over firearms ownership in the country. Families of victims of previous attacks demonstrated against Massie’s Twitter post.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in a Parkland, Fla., high school shooting in 2018, responded to the congressman’s post with a photo of the young woman and her headstone.

“Since we’re sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo I took of Jaime, the other is where she’s buried because of the shooting at Parkland School,” Guttenberg wrote.

Massie’s party colleagues also condemned the photo. Adam Kinzinger of the Illinois Republican Party said the congressman exhibited a “weapon fetish.” Anthony Scaramucci, who was communications director for former President Donald Trump, wrote on the social network that he would fund any candidates running against Massie in next year’s legislative elections.

Still, many conservative politicians defended Massie on the networks.

Lauren Boeber, Colorado representative and rights activist, tweeted, “That’s my kind of Christmas card.” Republican Jose Castillo wrote, “All I want for Christmas is… more elected officials like Thomas Massie.”

Massie was first elected Kentucky Representative to Congress in 2012. He is an advocate of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, and is critical of gun control initiatives. In April, he even presented a bill to reduce the age for buying guns from 21 to 18.