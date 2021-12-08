‘Again, is this business going to start?’, says Bolsonaro about Anvisa’s proposal for a health passport

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro criticized this Tuesday the proposal by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to demand vaccination against Covid-19 for entry into Brazil. Bolsonaro asked if “again, this business will start”.

Bolsonaro stated that Anvisa wants to “close the airspace”, which is not true: the agency only recommended the requirement to present proof of immunization for anyone wanting to enter the country.

The president also downplayed the Ômicron variant, classified as of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), saying that “there’s going to be a lot of variant” and that it is necessary to “confront” the disease, without explaining what that means.

— We are now working with Anvisa, which wants to close the airspace (for non-vaccinated people). Again, the fuck? Again, are you going to start this business? “Ah, Ômicron…”. There will be a lot of viruses ahead, a lot of variants ahead. Maybe, ask God it’s wrong. But we have to face it – said Bolsonaro, during an event promoted by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, last year, Bolsonaro has minimized the risks of the disease, which has already killed more than 615,000 Brazilians.

On November 12, Anvisa sent the Civil House two technical notes, recommending the requirement of vaccination for entry into the country. Since then, there has been no decision.

The definition of whether or not the requirement will be made will be carried out by the Civil House and by the Ministries of Health, Justice and Infrastructure. Anvisa has an advisory role only.

According to Bolsonaro, “apparently” the pandemic is coming to an end, due to the vaccine and “herd immunity”.

— As far as everything indicates, there is the vaccine that is there, there is the herd immunity that is there, we are reaching the end of this pandemic. I pray to God we’re all right this time.