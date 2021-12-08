Aline cries and is comforted by MC Gui

Aline Mineiro, who is on the twelfth plot of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), burst into tears this morning, hugging MC Gui. The girl complained about the pressure of the game, anguish for the distance from the family, fear of the hot seat and indignation with Bil Araújo.

“Lots of pressure. I try to be cheerful so I don’t fall for it, it’s my defense,” said Aline.

“Nobody is made of iron. It’s running out. It makes you afraid to leave when it’s running out, right?”, replied the MC.

“Give. It’s a mixture of everything, you know? Gratitude, affection. Here comes the anguish, I don’t know what’s happening to my family out there…”, the girl whimpered. She even complained about the anger she feels inside the game and said that it’s not like that.

“You’ve already demonstrated to everyone that you’re not like that. It’s already over, you’re one of the people who managed to stay strong here. If there’s a person who doesn’t go out [nesta roça], it’s you”, encouraged the funkeiro.

“You don’t know anything,” Aline countered.

“I know. I went outside, jumped the wall…”, joked MC Gui, making the ex-panicat laugh. He continued: “Trust me, man. I know how to fly. I had a top outside and the stuff is ‘daora'”.

“I adore you so much,” said the girl.

MC continued, consoling her: “Don’t give in to our feelings raised. We will have many plausible arguments”.

Aline also spoke about Bil Araújo, with whom he exchanged barbs in the formation of yesterday’s fields: “Yesterday I was very upset with the things I heard. He’s playing dirty. It’s not possible. He keeps using everyone here.”

MC Gui said that he faced many situations in which he felt that only he was seeing. He advised Aline to stay focused for the farmer’s test, which takes place tonight.

The Farm 2021: MC Gui consoles Aline Image: Playback/Playplus