Aline, Dynho, Mileide and Solange are nominated for the twelfth Roça of ‘A Fazenda 13’ – A Fazenda

Aline Mineiro, Dynho Alves, Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes were nominated for the twelfth Roça de The Farm 13. The voting, live, was carried out last Tuesday night (8).

Champion of the Fire Test, Sthe Matos went in search of the Flame Powers and kept the Yellow one for himself: “The owner of this power must choose between being immune to the formation of the Roça or earning R$ 10 thousand”.

Without thinking too much, the influencer preferred to have the chance to continue another week on the reality show. She then handed the Red Flame to Dynho.

As a farmer, Rico Melquiades recommended Dynho Alves straight to Roça: “It’s time to face the public”, he declared.

That done, the vote went on to define the second roceiro. At this stage, residents of Baia could not be voted.

Voting was fierce between Bil and MC Gui, but with four votes, the model occupied the second stool in Roça.

As the most voted pawn, Bil pulled Aline da Baia to take third place.

So the pawn started Resta One and saved Marina. The other pawns followed the dynamic in the same way.

Solange Gomes was left in Resta Um and completed the Roça. However, Galisteus announced that it was time to reveal the Power of the Red Flame:

“The owner of this power must exchange one of the roceiros (except the one indicated by the Farmer) for a pawn from headquarters or from the Bay”

With a great responsibility in hand, Dynho saved Bil from Roça and put Mileide in the pawn’s place.

Because she was left in Resta One, Solange vetoed Mileide from participating in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (8). Thus, the influencer is the first confirmed in Roça.

