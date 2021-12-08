Aline Mineiro says that Bil Araújo wanted to kiss her during a party

while doing the foot of Marina Ferrari, Aline Mineiro revealed to her friend that she had heard from other people that Bil Araújo had tried to stay with her at the first party in The Farm 13.

“Friend, let me tell you a lot of off-screen ruffles that happened here, but not against anyone”, began the actress. “Okay, count”, said the digital influencer.

“They told me, okay, I don’t sell, someone called me, Tati [Quebra Barraco] or the sun [Solange Gomes], I don’t remember, my memory is crazy, he called me and said: ‘Do you remember everything that happened at the party?’, began ex-Panicat.

“She said: ‘So, I’ll tell you a situation [que aconteceu] that I was very scared. When you were exchanging an idea with Bil he came here [gesto na direção dos lábios] and then you walked away, turned your back and walked away”, said Léo Lins’ girlfriend.

“Then, the girls who came to talk to me came to me saying: ‘Do you remember that?’ I said: ‘Guys I don’t remember’. Then when they told me he did it, I said: ‘And what did I do? Whether I went or let the situation happen’. They told me: ‘No, you left and turned your back’”.

the friend of Rich Melquiades, however, said that he thought it was ugly on the part of the physical educator, since he knew she was dating, but said that he later forgot the episode and cannot judge, because he did not see it with his own eyes nor remember what happened.

