AMD 4800S kit with support for Radeon RX 6600 will go on sale in 2022

SoC can be a repurposed variant of console manufacturing

Images sent to the VideoCardz portal show that a kit with an AMD SoC will be released in 2022, with chips that may have been reused from the manufacture of consoles. In the publication, it is informed that the photos accompany a list of kit specifications, mentioning the Zen2 architecture. This means that the Ryzen 4800S can be a kit with a Ryzen 4700S frequency or may be using a different SoC.

As we published in July, the kit with the Ryzen 4700S features a SoC named Ariel, the same one used in the PlayStation5. However, AMD is also responsible for producing the chips for Microsoft’s consoles. The Ryzen 4800S may be using an Xbox chip, but there’s no way to confirm this at the moment.

Assuming the specs are correct, there are some important differences between the 4700S and 4800S. The 4800S has a slot PCI-Express 4.0 for offboard GPU, while the 4700S only supports Gen2. While the 4700S supported mid-range GPUs, the 4800S supposedly supports Radeon RX 6600, which is shipping with the new desktop kit.



– Continues after advertising –

In addition, the device must display M.2 slot for SSD and Wi-Fi cards, which means the device will finally be used as a complete desktop system. What should also be worth mentioning is that the 4800S will support coolers for AM4 processors, not requiring a custom solution.

According to news published by VideoCardz, the Kit with AMD 4800S will be released in the first quarter of 2022. It is being manufactured by MSI and will ship with the TUL PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 graphics card. variations of this kit.

Comparative table:



– Continues after advertising –

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be released in January and RX 6400 in March 2022

With 64-bit memory interface, cards should bring good performance in Full HD resolution



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz