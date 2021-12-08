América-MG will distribute free beer before the game with São Paulo – 12/07/2021

On Thursday America-MG plays one of the most important games in its history. Coelho plays for a simple victory to guarantee a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. The opponent in the last round is São Paulo, at 9:30 pm, at Independência. To celebrate the good performance in the Brazilian Championship, the American board decided to distribute free beer before the match.

Beer delivery will begin two hours before the ball rolls. The amount is limited and has not been disclosed by the club. Tickets for the duel with São Paulo cost R$35 (full) at gate 3 and R$10 (full) at gate 6. América’s fan partner can take a guest. In addition, the Alviverde board maintains the ‘Torcida Solidária’ campaign. Anyone who receives a stamp via WhatsApp can go to Loja do América (in the Boulervard shopping mall) and exchange 1 kg of non-perishable food (except salt and cornmeal) for a ticket.

América has 50 points and is in 8th place, a position that guarantees a place in the Libertadores preliminary round. In order not to depend on other results, Coelho needs to beat São Paulo. But anyway, the 2021 Brasileirão is already historic for the Minas Gerais club, which for the first time was not relegated and also guaranteed an unprecedented place for an international tournament. In the fight for Libertadores, América is already guaranteed a place in the Sudamericana.

To celebrate the great season, América’s board even negotiated with Mineirão the possibility of taking the match against São Paulo there. However, there was no agreement between the matches and the game will be played at Independência.