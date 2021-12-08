América-MG x São Paulo will have tickets for visitors

In a space of two hours, the fans of São Paulo did not know whether or not they could follow the team’s match against América-MG, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the last round of the Brasileirão. The team from Minas had announced on its Twitter that the duel would not have visiting fans because São Paulo had not requested the ticket charge.

Hours later, however, América-MG announced the sale to São Paulo from 10 am (GMT) tomorrow (8). Also on Twitter, the Minas Gerais team stated that the decision was made “in common agreement between the clubs’ boards and valuing the good relationship”.

São Paulo received with surprise the first information from América-MG that there would be no tickets for visitors, according to a calculation by the UOL Sport. The club even said that it had already received part of the ticket load destined for it.

A short time later, São Paulo called the first information given by América-MG “wrong” and stated that they had been in contact with the Minas Gerais club since the end of last month. “São Paulo FC reinforces that it will have tickets for the Thursday game, including a load destined for the partner-fan requested well in advance – specifically on November 26”, says the text posted by the São Paulo club on social networks.

UOL Esporte had access to an exchange of messages showing that São Paulo started contact with América-MG on November 26th.

Image: Reproduction

São Paulo and América-MG say goodbye to Brasileirão at 9:30 pm (GMT) on Thursday. The Minas Gerais team currently has 50 points and occupies the eighth place, the last one that leads to the next Libertadores. São Paulo, on the other hand, has 48 points, in 13th position, and still harbors remote chances of participating in the next edition of the continental competition.