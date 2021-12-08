Anatel determines FM radio activation in compatible devices; understand

Although the ordinance was signed in the second quarter of this year, only on November 16, Anatel issued the order through Act 10.003 for companies to activate FM radio on phones that have a receiver for this frequency, a change that since November 29 has become one of the requirements for approval by the state agency.
According to data collected by the agency, most models that have a radio broadcasting receiver are not compatible with the extended frequencies that start from 76.1 MHz to 87.5 MHz, being limited to traditional FM.
According to information, only Motorola has devices compatible with the extended frequency, totaling 27 devices, while brands such as Asus, Multilaser, LG, DL and Samsung only support traditional FM ranging from 76.1 MHz to 108 MHz, modulation that it is not supported on any Apple devices.
The Act only affects cell phones that have FM radio support in their hardware, but which, as a result of the manufacturer’s option, was disabled. Devices such as iPhones or those that do not have the receiver will not be harmed and will continue to receive the homologation certificate normally.
