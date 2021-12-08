Android 12 with One UI 4 arrives on Samsung Galaxy S21 in Brazil

Mobile users of the Galaxy S21 line have already started to receive Android 12 with One UI 4.0 in Brazil. The system update began to be released this Tuesday (7) in the country, according to reports from users published on social networks and on the Samsung Members application.

The update is coming first for unlocked devices, which have not been sold by operators, according to the Techblog. With the launch, Brazilian users are getting Android 12 on cell phones sooner than expected: Samsung’s initial expectation was to release the One UI 4.0 on the S21 line only in January 2022.

The Android 12 update is coming to the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra in Brazil. In addition to the new OS and the One UI 4.0 interface, the update also includes the Google OS November security update package.

How to update my Galaxy to Android 12

As the update is gradually being distributed by Samsung, users will receive a notification on their mobile phone to download Android 12 with One UI 4.0. If you want to search for the update manually, enter the smartphone settings and click on “Software update”.

If the news is available, just click on “Download and install”. The update package has about 2.5 GB, so the tip is to carry out the installation process with the cell phone connected to a Wi-Fi network.

In addition to the Galaxy S21 line, Samsung’s new foldables have also started to receive Android 12 in a stable manner. Check this list for all cell phones that will be contemplated with the system update in the coming months.