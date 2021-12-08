Angela Merkel chooses a song by Nina Hagen, German punk idol in the 1980s, for her farewell | World

Angela Merkel is saying goodbye to her post as Federal Chancellor of Germany after 16 years in the country’s most important position. This Wednesday (8), she must pass the position to Olaf Scholz.

She picked a few songs for the military band that will be participating in the farewell ceremony, and one of those songs is by Nina Hagen, a punk singer who was successful in the early 1980s.

1 of 3 Undated image of Nina Hagen’s official social media account — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Undated image of Nina Hagen’s official social network account — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Nina Hagen recorded the song “Girl from Berlin” with Brazilian singer Supla and his former band Tokyo, in 1985.

2 of 3 Supla — Photo: Disclosure Supla — Photo: Disclosure

Merkel didn’t choose Berlin Girl for her farewell, but a song called “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen” (You Forgot the Color Film, in literal translation). This song was a hit in East Germany in the 1970s. Hagen was from East Germany, immigrated to West Germany, and became one of the country’s most famous singers in the 1980s.

Parliament approves Scholz as new chancellor of Germany

See profile of Olaf Scholz, new chancellor of Germany

3 of 3 Cover of the single by Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen, one of the three songs that Angela Merkel chose for her farewell ceremony — Photo: Reproduction Cover of the single by Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen, one of the three songs that Angela Merkel chose for her farewell ceremony — Photo: Reproduction

According to The New York Times, Merkel claimed this song reminds her of her teenage years — Merkel was also from East Germany. “This song was a highlight of my youth, which, as everyone knows, took place in the German Democratic Republic (East Germany), and, in fact, (the lyrics) takes place in a region that was in my old electoral district.” said Merkel.

Merkel’s latest video for the Germans as chancellor aired on Saturday. She defended vaccination against Covid-19: “I urge you once again, insistently, that you take this perfidious virus seriously. The new omicron variant appears, precisely, even more contagious than the previous ones. Get vaccinated. It doesn’t matter if is it a first dose or a [dose de] reinforcement. Any vaccination is useful,” said the German Chancellor in the video message.

She noted that the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany is “very serious” and even “dramatic” in some regions, where intensive care units are overloaded.

“This could have been avoided. With effective and safe vaccines, we have the solution at hand,” Merkel insisted.

In July, during a visit to Washington, Angela Merkel was asked how she envisions her retirement. She made it clear that she will take a break and not accept invitations.

She said she wants to reflect on “what really interests me” – something she has had little time for in the last 16 years: “Maybe I’ll try to read something, then my eyes will close because I’m tired. Then I’ll go to sleep for a while , and then well see where I reappear”.

Last July 17, Angela Merkel turned 67. Financially, she has nothing to worry about. He currently earns €25,000 a month as German federal chancellor. In addition, she is entitled to just over 10,000 euros as a member of the Bundestag, of which she has been a member for over 30 years. When she stops working, she will continue to receive her salary for another three months and then half of it as a transitional allowance, for a maximum of 21 months.

For the subsequent pension, a series of factors enter into the calculation, such as her terms of office as federal chancellor, minister and federal deputy.

She is expected to receive a pension of around 15 thousand euros a month, as well as being entitled to personal protection and a car with a driver, for the rest of her life. In addition, it will have an office within the Parliament in Berlin, with two assistants and a secretary.

Second career in economics?

Even though former government officials are required by law to maintain confidentiality, they are welcome in the business world as advisers (mainly because they have many political contacts). Some of Angela Merkel’s predecessors pursued careers in economics.

Helmut Schmidt (term 1974-1982) became editor of the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit” in 1982, and was a much-applauded speaker. In an interview in 2012, he stated that he does not give talks for less than $15,000.

Former Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl (1982-1998) founded a policy and strategic consulting firm, which he earned handsomely as a lobbyist and consultant.

Gerhard Schröder (1998-2005) came under fire when, in 2005, just a few months after leaving government, he placed himself at the service of the Nord Stream pipeline company, a subsidiary of Russian Gazprom. In his government, he had campaigned for the pipeline.

So far, Merkel has not commented on whether she would assume a new position or honorary post. It is likely that at least for some time she will remain in Berlin. Her husband, quantum chemist Joachim Sauer, is still not thinking about stopping work. Although he is professor emeritus at Humboldt University in Berlin, at age 72 he extended his contract as chief researcher until 2022.