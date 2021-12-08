Angela Merkel says goodbye to the political scene leaving her name in German history – International

BERLIN — After 16 years of power and still with a high popularity, Angela Merkel definitely leaves the government of the Germany today. At 67 years old and after 5860 days of power, it will give space to the social democrat Olaf Scholz, confirmed in the Bundestag, the German Parliament. For just nine days, the chancellor will not beat the longevity record of her mentor, Helmut Kohl (1982-1998).

For many young Germans, the called “Merkel” generation, there is no other chancellor besides “Mutti” (Mom, in German), the affectionate nickname she received in 31 years as a politician.

That long doesn’t seem to have shaken his popularity. According to a recent survey by the Pew Institute, 72% of respondents worldwide trust it.

And the year 2019 seems far away, when the chancellor, at the head of a great coalition of right and left, gave the impression of having been crushed for the mobilization of youth in favor of the climate.

Merkel’s biggest challenge

As a symbol of her government’s twilight, uncontrollable tremors hit Merkel during several official ceremonies and raised doubts about the “almost indefatigable” chancellor’s ability to complete her fourth and final term.

But the coronavirus pandemic came. Three-quarters of Germans are satisfied with their action at the head of the country, according to polls.

And even during the pandemic, there were those who asked for a fifth term — but the first woman to lead Germany ruled out.

Analysts claim that Merkel knew how to communicate, pedagogically and rationally, to face the “greatest challenge”, according to her, since the 2nd World War.

Merkel said the confinement reminded her of her life in the then GDR (Communist Democratic Republic of Germany), and led her to make “one of the hardest decisions” of her tenures.

The pandemic and its aftermath demonstrated once again its pragmatism and its ability to change its position to reduce political tension, a sense of commitment of so-called “Merkelism”.

A fervent advocate of austerity after the 2008 financial crisis, Merkel converted to the policy of increased spending and debt relief, the only thing, she said, capable of saving the European project.

In 2011, the nuclear catastrophe in Fukushima, Japan, quickly convinced her to start the gradual abandonment of nuclear energy in Germany.

risk decisions

But his boldest political gamble came in 2015, when he decided to open the door to hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqis seeking asylum. Despite the fears of public opinion, she promised to integrate and protect them.

“We will do!” was the phrase she uttered at the time, and which was marked as memorable given Merkel’s little affection for passionate speeches.

Until then, the PhD in Chemistry, who still bears the surname of her first husband and has no children, cultivated an image of a prudent and even cold woman, who loves potatoes, opera and hiking.

To explain his historic decision on immigrants, taken without consulting his European partners, he invoked their “Christian values” and a certain obligation to set an example on the part of a country that bears the stigma of the Holocaust.

Angela Kasner’s Christian charity, her maiden name, comes from her father, an austere pastor who voluntarily went to live with his entire family in communist, atheist East Germany to preach.

“My heritage has marked me, especially the desire for freedom during my life in the GDR,” she said on the 30th anniversary of reunification.

Leader of the ‘free world’

However, Merkel always made her decision in the migration crisis and, after the Donald Trump earthquake and Brexit, was enthroned by many as the “leader of the free world” in the face of the rise of populism.

Barack Obama, one of four American presidents Merkel has known since 2005, describes her in her memoirs as a “reliable, honest and intellectually accurate leader” and a “beautiful person”.

At an army farewell ceremony on Thursday, the flagship chancellor acknowledged that these 16 years “asked her for political and human efforts.”

And with his country going through the worst moment of the pandemic, he warned against the “fragility” of “trust” in science and politics, at a time of “conspiracy theories” and “hate speech”.