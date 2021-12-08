Anne Lottermann resigns from Globo and joins the Band

Scheduled to debut on the Band’s screen in early 2022, the daily attraction to be led by Faustão will feature a journalist who has just left Rede Globo de Televisão. Responsible for the news on meteorology at the ‘Jornal Nacional’, Anne Lottermann decided to change channels and, consequently, the sector in which she works — going from hard news to television entertainment.

Anne’s decision to leave ‘JN’ to join the ‘Faustão na Band’ team (as the animator’s attraction will be called) was announced first hand by columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7.com portal, this afternoon Tuesday 7. According to the information, the journalist will act as co-host of the future program. At Globo, the role of co-host of Fausto Silva was played for seven years by Adriana Colin.

Anne Lottermann’s career at Globo

Starting out for the Band, 38-year-old Anne Lottermann, from Rio Grande do Sul, has worked at Grupo Globo since 2010. Firstly in Rio de Janeiro and working exclusively on the news channel GloboNews. From 2015 to 2019, she appeared on open television and stood out as the person responsible for forecasting the weather in local news. She moved to São Paulo to be the weather forecast presenter for ‘Jornal Nacional’, ‘Jornal Hoje’ and ‘SPTV – 2nd Edition’.

The invitation to work directly with Faustão will make the journalist return to the media conglomerate in which she made her national television debut. Anne was a member of BandNews TV’s team of presenters from 2006 to 2010.

Faced drama in personal life

About to return to Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação, Anne Lottermann faced a personal drama in October 2017. On that occasion, she lost the husband and father of her two children, the publicist Flávio Machado. He died after battling a rare form of peritoneal cancer, Propmark reported at the time.