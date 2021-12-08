Anne Lottermann says she doesn’t know about going to Na Band and appears on Globo

Anne Lottermann said today that she is not aware that she would be leaving TV Globo to join the new program by presenter Fausto Silva, on Band. To top it off, she appeared in the “National Newspaper” normally.

“I don’t confirm anything. You need to talk to Globo. I don’t know about any of this and I don’t confirm anything,” said the journalist, in contact with splash.

The information that the current commander of the weather forecast at “Jornal Nacional” could leave the station came from columnist Flávio Ricco, of the R7.

Anne he would have arranged the details of his departure with William Bonner, anchor and newspaper editor from JN, and Ali Kamel, journalism director for the broadcaster.

However, today she spoke normally with Bonner and still wished “see you tomorrow” for the journalist. After appearing on the show, Anne even posted a Stories on the network.

With no official start date, Faustão na Band’s program should debut next month. splash contacted Globo and Band, but there has been no return yet.

12/07/2021 – Anne Lottermann appears in the ‘National Newspaper’ Image: Reproduction/Globe

Career

Born in Santa Rosa (RS), the journalist has already worked for BandNews and GloboNews. He started to present the weather forecast on “RJTV” in 2016, where he stayed for three years. Since 2019, he has held the same position in the “Jornal Nacional”, replacing Maju Coutinho.

Before, she worked as a nanny and teacher in her hometown, intending to pursue a modeling career in São Paulo.

“I tried for two years to be a model, but it wasn’t my thing. I found myself in journalism,” he said in an interview with the newspaper “Extra” in 2019.