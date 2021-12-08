Antony scores, and Ajax guarantees 100% of the Champions League after beating Sporting

Already classified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, Ajax and Sporting played a busy and goal-filled game for the last round of Group C. In the end, the Dutch won 4-2 – highlighted by a great goal by Antony.

The result leaves the Dutch team with 100% success in the group stage of the tournament. The Portuguese, on the other hand, totaled nine points and, according to the tiebreaker, secured the 2nd position.

hectic confrontation

Eight minutes into the match, Haller, the Champions’ top scorer, opened the penalty kick and drove the Dutch fans crazy.

The joy was contained fifteen minutes later. That’s because striker Nuno Santos tied the match.

In the final part of the 1st half, when the match was tied, Antony did a painting and replaced Ajax in advantage.

The Brazilian took advantage of an error in the Portuguese defense and, with category, cleared two opponents already inside the area. Without showing any daring, he hit João Virgínia’s counterfoot and made the 2nd of his team.

In the final stage, Ajax expanded – again with Brazilian. David Neres, in the 13th minute, made the third and, soon after, Berghuis extended it: 4-1.

Sporting even dropped with Bruno Tabata, but they didn’t have the strength to tie the match.

Watch Antony’s great goal: