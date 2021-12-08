Asked about Flamengo, Jorge Jesus says: ‘I’m focused on Benfica and I’m coach of Benfica’

Before the Benfica decide life in the Champions League, against Dynamo Kiev, coach Jorge Jesus had to answer about his future at a press conference. Speculated in Flamengo for a possible return, the coach of the Portuguese team, under great pressure, guaranteed that he only thinks about the Incarnates.

– I’m focused on Benfica, I’m Benfica coach and I’m focused on what we’ve been doing in the last 25 games. Tomorrow we go to the 26th game, the tenth in the Champions League, and we are focused on the tasks that we have to do – said Jorge Jesus.

– Regarding the last game, we tried to convey to the team everything that happened and why it happened, so that tomorrow we are much more confident. In this house, we are not used to losing to Sporting – completed the coach, answering about the defeat to the Lisbon rival last Friday, at home, by 3-1.

Jesus was asked if he fears being fired in case of not qualifying for the round of 16, but said that Benfica’s main objective was to reach the group stage of the competition. The Lusitanian coach also recalled that his group has Barcelona and Bayern Munich and that at first no one expected the advance.

– This game with Dynamo could bring a success that nobody expected at the beginning. Benfica is already guaranteed in the Europa League. Trying to play for the round of 16, in a group with Barcelona and Bayern, was a goal we believed in from day one. Today we are here discussing the move to the round of 16, but the first big objective of the season, which was to be in the group stage of the Champions League, has already been achieved. And that’s what allowed us to be here fighting for the classification – he stressed.

With five points conquered in five matches, Benfica need to beat Dynamo Kiev this Wednesday and hope for Barcelona not to get three points. If they win the knockout spot, the Eagles will return to the round of 16 after five years.