Asteroid approaches Earth and NASA warns: Potentially dangerous

A gigantic and “potentially dangerous” space rock, larger than the Eiffel Tower, will enter Earth’s orbital path on December 11, next Saturday, NASA announced.

The asteroid 4660 Nereus is about 150 meters long and is about 7.4 million kilometers from the planet. According to estimates by the US agency, the rock is traveling at 23,700 km/h.

However, the asteroid is expected to quickly pass Earth over a long distance without impacting. Even so, researchers will continue to monitor the asteroid’s conditions to track its cycle. As the 4660 Nereus orbits the solar system and repeatedly passes the planet’s path, NASA plans to project how the gigantic rock could affect all the life forms that inhabit it.

NASA flags any space object that comes within 193 million km of Earth as a “near object”. And anyone moving fast within 7.5 million km as “potentially dangerous”.

Once flagged, astronomers closely monitor the objects, looking for any deviation from their predicted trajectory that could put them on a collision course with Earth. In the case of the 4660 Nereus, just a change in its route could cause some kind of large-scale disaster for the planet.

Projections for the future

Discovered in 1982, Nereus approaches Earth approximately every 10 years. Because of this almost frequent visit, NASA and the Japanese space agency JAXA had already considered collecting a sample of the asteroid using the spacecraft Hayabusa, but the two organizations ended up choosing a different asteroid (25143 Itokawa).

The American space agency projects that Nereus will approach Earth again on March 2, 2031 and in November 2050. Another visit is scheduled to take place on February 14, 2060, when Nereus could reach approximately 1.2 million km from Earth.