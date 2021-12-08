Asteroid Nereus will pass through Earth on 12/11, according to NASA

A “potentially dangerous” asteroid called “4660 Nereus” will, next Saturday (11), the closest passage to Earth in the last 20 years, according to a statement released by NASA. Fortunately, despite its proximity, it does not present any risk of impact, or of interfering with any happy hours, family barbecues or get-togethers with your match on Tinder.

Nereus is 330 meters (m) in diameter and will cross our orbit at a speed of 23,700 kilometers per hour (km/h). For comparison purposes, the Boeing 747-9 Intercontinental is today the fastest commercial airliner in the world, but its top speed of 1,061.92 km/h is only a fraction close to that achieved by the Nereus.

The pass must take place at a distance of 3.86 million km away from Earth at its closest point – about 10 times what separates us from the Moon. It sounds like a lot, but considering astronomical scales, this is pretty close.

The US space agency NASA uses pass distances to classify objects that cross our orbit: normally, celestial bodies that reach 193 million km are marked as “Near Earth Objects” (“NEOs”). Of these, those crossing the 7.5 million km mark are classified as “potentially dangerous”.

The asteroid Nereus is of special interest to astronomical scientists as it is a frequent visitor to Earth’s orbit and because it contains dense deposits of diverse minerals (Image: Alexyz3d/Shutterstock)

The latter are monitored in real time, so NASA can identify potential orbit deviations that put them on a collision course with our planet. “NASA is not aware of any asteroids or comets currently on a collision course with Earth, so the probability of any major shock is very small. In fact, as far as we can tell, no large object is going to hit the Earth at any time in many hundreds of years”, says an excerpt of text on object observation on the official website of the agency.

Good thing, or we’d have some little problems.

Nereus, by the way, is an old acquaintance of ours: originally discovered in 1982, the asteroid has an orbit of 1.82 years around the Sun, which means that it makes regular passes through the Earth – once every 10 years. , average. It has even been considered by the Japanese space agency (Jaxa) as a potential sample collection for the mission Hayabusa, but the organization chose another object (the asteroid 25143 Itokawa).

“Nereus” is the name of a water deity in Greek mythology. Son of Gaia and Pontus (himself, also son of Gaia), Nereus is known as “the Old Man of the Sea” and fathered 51 children – the 50 daughters nereids and the son nerites. He was known for his virtuous personality, his honesty and his wisdom.

Whether the asteroid called Nereus is as cool as its divine counterpart is hard to say, but with each pass, it gets closer and closer to Earth. NASA projections indicate that, in 2031, 2050 and 2060, Nereus will have its closest passages – including, in February 2060, it is estimated that it will come closer than ever to us, at 1.2 million km or , in practical terms, three trips to the Moon.

Nereus is also a target of interest for space agencies and companies around the world, due to its mineral composition rich in nickel, iron and cobalt, with deposits that, in total, are worth around US$4.71 billion (R$ 26.79 billion).

