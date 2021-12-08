At a virtual summit, Biden threatens Putin with economic sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine

Kremlin, meanwhile, said Putin had warned the US president about NATO’s growing military potential on its borders.

EFE / EPA / Al Drago / POOL Biden met with Putin virtually in the face of tension between the two countries



the president of U.S, Joe Biden, threatened on Tuesday, 7th, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with economic sanctions, should any kind of attack on Ukraine be carried out, according to the White House, after a virtual summit between the two. At the meeting, the US head of government called for a reduction in tensions on the border between the two former Soviet republics and for “diplomacy” to be resumed. Biden, according to a statement issued by the White House after the meeting, expressed “the deep concerns of the United States and its European allies at Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine.” The president assured that, in the event of an offensive, the US and allies “will respond with strong economic measures.” Furthermore, Biden reiterated “support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.

After the dialogue between the presidents, both “mandated their teams to continue” what had been discussed, which according to the White House, in the case of the United States, will be done with allied countries, especially in Europe. During Tuesday’s summit, Biden and Putin also spoke about bilateral dialogue between leading countries on strategic stability, as well as an initiative between Washington and Moscow regarding cyber attacks with ‘ransomware’, a program that hijacks user data, in exchange of payment to release them. In addition, the two presidents addressed “regional terms, like Iran” amid debates to salvage the nuclear deal from which the US withdrew in 2018.

After the White House deployment, however, the Kremlin said Putin had communicated to Biden about NATO’s growing military potential on its borders and asked for “guarantees” that the Atlantic Alliance will not expand eastward. “NATO is making dangerous attempts to use Ukrainian territory and is developing its military potential on our borders, which is why Russia has a serious interest in [obter] safe legal guarantees that rule out a NATO expansion in the east,” the statement said. The White House, along with European partners, is working on a package of strong economic sanctions to deter Putin from an eventual attack on Ukraine. Currently, between 70,000 and 94,000 Russian soldiers are on the border with the neighboring country, according to data from the US and Ukrainian intelligence services. The US government believes that Russia could invade Ukraine with around 175,000 men. Kiev, on the other hand, believes that the most likely time for an attack is the end of January next year.

*With information from EFE and AFP