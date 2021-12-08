At least 3.4 million families will not receive Brazil Aid in December – Economy

BRASILIA – While Senate, Chamber and the government does not agree on the promulgation of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, at least 3.4 million families will pass the Christmas in the queue of Brazil Aid, without receiving the income transfer benefit from the federal government.

Without the enactment of the PEC, the government will be able to pay only the minimum benefit of R$ 400 to the 14.5 million families who already received the Auxílio Brasil in November and who were beneficiaries of the family allowance before the pandemic.

O Ministry of Citizenship confirmed to state that the December payroll will be paid on the next 10th only for those families covered last month. The queue will continue until the PEC is enacted, admitted the government.

as showed the state, a provisional measure was issued to allow the payment of BRL 400 in December. In November, after the extinction of Bolsa Família, the average benefit paid to families increased from R$ 186.68 to R$ 224.41, with the additional amount missing to complete the R$ 400, which depended on the PEC.

The Bolsonaro government’s promise was to clear the queue for nearly 2 million families – reaching 17 million homes. With new registrations in the Cadastro Único after the end of the emergency aid, the number of beneficiaries could be even greater.

In a statement to the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Citizenship informed that, considering the provisional measure approved by Congress creating the new program, 17.9 million people would be served at an additional cost of R$ 54.6 billion. Second spreadsheet obtained by state, there is currently a breach of BRL 2.6 billion in the spending ceiling even with the PEC.

“The government, once again, shows indifference to poverty, by encouraging expectations about commitments that are then breached”, criticized the sociologist Leticia Bartholo, one of the country’s leading specialists in cash transfer programs. According to her, there are around 10 million people waiting in line for months who will not be able to count on the income transfer in December.

Agreement

The Minister of Citizenship, John Rome, has promised to pay retroactive benefits in January 2022 after the PEC is enacted. He participates in the negotiations.

Yesterday, the Presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), announced an agreement regarding the PEC dos Precatórios, which opens up a total of R$ 106.1 billion in the Budget of 2022 for the turbocharged Brazil Aid. Congress must enact today, that is, validate part of the text approved equally by senators and deputies.

The other parts will be voted on next Tuesday by the Chamber – together with another proposal on the payment of court sentences linked to the elderly and people with disabilities, in progress since 2012. After passing through the Chamber, the text would have to return again to Senate. “The objective is to provide a solution until the parliamentary recess,” said Pacheco.

According to him, the common parts of the PEC approved by deputies and senators, which can now be enacted, guarantee fiscal space of more than R$ 60 billion. “There is no version of arm wrestling or a dispute between one House and another. What is not possible is for a PEC to have two different texts”, said Lira.

Mother doesn’t know when benefit will be paid

Tamiris Moreira, 28 years old, is among the millions of Brazilians who will be without Auxílio Brasil this month. Beneficiary of emergency aid of R$ 150, Tamiris, mother of a 5-year-old boy, finally managed to register with the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) in the city Ipu, at the Ceará. But the attendant was soon warning: “Come back in three months to see how you are”.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she received emergency aid of R$1,200 given to mothers who were heads of households. “Like her, there are millions without assistance”, she says. Paola Carvalho, director of the Brazilian Basic Income Network. /THE COLLABORATED DANIEL WETERMAN and IANDER PORCELLA