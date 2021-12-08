Atlético announces ticket prices for the Brazil Cup final against Athletico-PR – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Atlético face Athlético-PR in the final of the Copa do Brasil

Atlético released this Wednesday afternoon the ticket prices for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Athletico-PR, which will be played this Sunday at Mineirão. Values ​​for members range from R$119 to R$699.50.

Sales will be made exclusively through the internet, on Galo Na Veia’s website, and will start this Thursday at 1 pm for partners GNV Preto and GNV Forte e Vingador. At 20h, sales to CNG Silver members begin. On Friday, from 8 am, sales will also continue to CNG Branco and CNG Clubs. MRV Arena cabins and chair holders can buy from noon on Friday.

After that, the sale of additional tickets begins, from 1 pm, according to the category. Non-members will be able to buy the rest from 5:00 pm on Friday

Check the ticket prices for members below:

Top Orange / Bottom Orange / Top Yellow / Bottom Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$119.00

CNG Silver: R$153.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$170.00

Additional Ticket: R$170.00

Top Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$199.50

CNG Silver: BRL 256.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$285.00

Additional Ticket: R$285.00

Lower Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$249.55

CNG Silver: BRL 320.85

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$356.50

Additional Ticket: R$356.50

Upper purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$249.55

CNG Silver: BRL 320.85

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$356.50

Additional Ticket: R$356.50

Lower purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$489.65

CNG Silver: R$629.55

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$699.50

Additional Ticket: R$699.50

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel