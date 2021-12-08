Austria to maintain lockdown only for non-vaccinated – Época Negócios

+



Austria was the first country in Europe to adopt mandatory vaccination (Photo: Getty Images)

The Austrian government announced this Tuesday (7) that, as of December 13, it will maintain the lockdown only for people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The country has been in widespread confinement since November 22, with the closing of bars, restaurants, cultural activities and non-essential commerce, but it will relax measures for people already immunized or recently cured of the disease.

According to new chancellor Karl Nehammer, the lockdown for the entire population “has taken away an incentive for vaccination”. The head of government, however, did not rule out that states with the highest incidence of Covid maintain restrictions for all.

With the relaxation of the rules on December 13, only the unvaccinated population will be banned from leaving the house for non-essential reasons, such as buying food, exercising or receiving medical treatment.

Shops, restaurants, bars and movie theaters will reopen for Covid’s immunized or newly cured. According to official data, Austria registered 4,200 cases of the new coronavirus this Tuesday, far from the peak of nearly 16,000 seen in mid-November.

Still, the number of patients in ICUs – 670 – is the highest recorded this year. The government has already announced that it will make vaccination mandatory from February 1, 2022 and is preparing a bill with fines of 600 euros (R$ 3,800 at the current rate) per quarter for those who do not get immunized.

The obligation will not apply to young people under 14 years old, pregnant, people cured of Covid for less than 180 days or who cannot take immunizations.