Autism Diagnosis: The Brain Change That Can Help Detect the Disorder

New study found changes in a part of the brain, the corpus callosum, in adolescents and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

The very name of Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) shows how varied the characteristics and degrees of alteration in some abilities can be in people so diagnosed.

It is also believed that the causes of ASD are multifactorial, ranging from genetics to the social context.

For all this complexity, any clue about autism coming from science represents a step that can help in the diagnosis and early care of people with autism.

On the 23rd, a team from Yale University, in the United States, presented unprecedented research at the annual congress of the Society of Radiology of North America (Radiological Society of North America) demonstrating significant changes in a part of the brain fundamental to its connections , the corpus callosum, in adolescents and young adults with this diagnosis.

