Auxílio Brasil MP published in the amount of R$400; payment in december

Last Tuesday, December 7, the Provisional Measure that guarantees the payment of the Brazil Aid in the minimum amount of R$ 400.00.

According to the text, the first installment will be paid “together with the ordinary installment of December 2021 of the Programa Auxílio Brasil”, which corresponds to the next day December 10th.

Also according to the text, the payment of the Auxílio Brasil Program will follow the following rules:

I – will be calculated from the sum of the financial benefits referred to in items I to III of thecaputand item VI of § 1 of art. 3 of Provisional Measure No. 1.061, of August 9, 2021, in the reference month;

II – will be equivalent to the amount necessary to reach the amount of R$ 400.00 (four hundred reais);

III – it will not have a continuous character;

IV – it will be paid together with the ordinary installment of December 2021 of the Programa Auxílio Brasil, within the limit of one benefit per family; and

V – will not be part of the set of benefits established by Provisional Measure No. 1.061, of 2021.

Brazil Aid: payment schedule in December

Brazil Aid: job opportunities

New federal competitions have already been authorized by the minister Paulo Guedes and some of them have already had the notice published or are about to be released, see:

IBGE contest with 200 thousand vacancies

The notice of IBGE contest, with 200 thousand vacancies, has a defined organizing board. The public notice was under the responsibility of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV). Opportunities are at elementary and middle levels. Look here!

CGU contest

The new CGU contest (Federal Comptroller General) has the FGV defined as the organizing board for the notice aimed at filling 375 secondary and higher education vacancies. See all the details here!

Brazil Aid – TCU notice

The notice of TCU contest was published. The responsible bank is FGV, and the offer is for 20 places and the formation of a register of reserves in the position of external control auditor, whose requirement is to have a higher education degree in any area. See details here!

Brazil Aid – Ibama notice

The call for tender of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA contest) was published. There are 568 mid-level and higher-level vacancies will be under the responsibility of the company Cebraspe. See details here!

Technical and administrative analyst Ibama contest material

ICMBIO contest

The public tender for the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio contest) was published to fill 171 medium and higher education vacancies. See details here!

