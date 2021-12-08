AWS has system issues and causes instability on digital platforms

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

AWS (Amazon Web Services), one of the main cloud service management platforms for companies, presented some errors in the system this Tuesday (7), which brought instability to several applications that use its services, such as Ifood, Disney+, Amazon and Riot games.

The AWS Systems website reports that “we are looking at the impact on various AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 region. This issue is also affecting some of our incident monitoring and response tools, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”

IFood, for example, became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter after customers claimed that when they placed an order, it was debited to their card, but the request was not accepted and the money was not being returned.

“This instability had an impact on part of the services provided by the iFood platform. The iFood technology team has adopted a contingency plan to ensure end-to-end services and is closely monitoring, together with AWS, the unfolding of actions for the complete solution of the problem”, the company said in a note.

However, to date, AWS has not provided a deadline for the issue to be resolved.

