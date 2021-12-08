Baby breaks Rose’s heart and becomes engaged to Paula · TV News

Rose (Bárbara Colen) will have quite a hit on The More Life, the Better!. The former model will catch Neném (Vladimir Brichta) with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli). To make matters worse, the soccer player will accept to be engaged to the businesswoman, which will place a huge stone in the possibility of the former couple returning to the romance of the past in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to air on December 17 , Bianca (Sara Vidal) will be sick and will have to be taken to the hospital. There, Paula will have a little tantrum so that the doctors can see the young woman more quickly.

Baby will be shaken by the attitude, since he was on the lookout for getting involved with the owner of Terrare Cosmetics — the two will have had sex, which will cause a headache for the ace.

Even the footballer’s family will be touched and will begin to accept Paula. Therefore, the player will make the decision to accept an engagement request that will have been made by the “powerful”. Excited, she will pull rings from her pocket and place one on his finger.

Heartbreak

What neither of them will imagine is that Rose will also be on her way to the same hospital. Due to his partnership with Joana (Mariana Nunes), Guilherme’s wife (Mateus Solano) will visit the place.

The former model will arrive just when Paula and Neném are together. Shocked, she will tell her new friend about her history with the player and how she’s thought about him her entire life.

The new seven o’clock soap opera premiered in place of the Pega Pega (2017) rerun on November 22nd. The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded. The serial will be on the air until May of next year.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.