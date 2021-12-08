‘Back Door’ Christmas Special Shows Jesus in a Whorehouse | Culture

Reproduction/Back Door ‘Te Pego Lá Fora’ is the name of the Christmas special

More controversial each year, the 2021 Christmas special of ‘Door of the Backs’ presents Jesus as a teenager and with scenes in a brothel. The production, which will be an animation for the first time, will air on the 15th, on the streaming platform Paramount+, by the ViacomCBS group, which holds 51% of the ‘Porta’.

This year’s story shows Jesus (Rafael Portugal) facing adaptation problems at the new school, the Eva e Adão Municipal School. Alongside Lazaro (Fábio de Luca), his best friend, Jesus needs to become a bad boy so that no one finds out that he is the Messiah.

In the teaser released on Tuesday (7), Jesus appears at school and with classmates suspecting that he is the Messiah. In one passage, Lazarus says, “Would the Messiah have it here: pornography?” In the passage in the brothel, Jesus says, “That’s not God’s”, and they answer: “In fact, the highest one there is exclusive to God”, suggesting that God is a client of the brothel.

On the official poster, the main characters are at school, with Jesus at the center, accompanied by his parents (Mary and God) and classmates Lázaro, Barrabás and Maria Madalena. On the right, Sodom shows worldly temptations and on the left side, crosses present the possibility of redemption. Watch the teaser trailer:





