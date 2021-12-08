Bad guys use Apple AirTag keyrings to track and steal cars

Created to help you find lost objects, like your keys, suitcase or wallet, the Apple AirTag is a small keychain that uses Bluetooth and ultra-wideband waves for wide tracking, with precise and near global coverage.

The coin-shaped and sized device works as a tracker that connects to Apple devices in an attempt to find the object it’s attached to. The idea is good, but it is already being used by bandits.

In James Bond style, thieves hide AirTags on the outside of their victims’ cars. With the tracker in place, they follow the vehicle and wait until the right time to start the theft.

In the dead of night, they break down the door and use a device on the OBD-II port—usually used by mechanics—that reconfigures the system so that it accepts a key different from the original. That’s what the York Police report in Canada says, investigating at least five such cases since September.

For iPhone or other Apple device users, there is an easier way to detect these trackers. If your device supports AirTag (with iOS or iPadOS 14.5 systems or higher), it will receive a message informing you that you are being accompanied by an unknown key fob for some time.

With this, it is possible to enable the beep and locate the tracker. The problem is that this warning can take up to 24 hours to sound, more than enough time for the bad guys to act.

For victims, the main difficulty is to identify the devices, which, to make matters worse, are not just Apple’s tracker: Samsung, for example, has the Galaxy SmartTag, which works in a similar way. As a recommendation, the Canadian police ask that drivers always inspect their vehicles and avoid open spaces, such as on the streets or malls, giving preference to locked places and with surveillance.

Police also recommend other security measures, such as purchasing steering wheel locks and OBD-II door locks, preventing thieves from reprogramming vehicle keys.

