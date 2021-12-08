Barbara gets screwed, freaks out with Christian and is in Janine’s hands. TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will enter Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in a literature contest without knowing that the woman stole Janine’s (Indira Nascimento) text in Um Lugar ao Sol. he and will despair when being in the hands of the real author in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

In this Wednesday’s (8) chapter, the executive will tell the woman who entered her in a writing contest to make her supposed talent public with words. The story stolen by Santiago’s heiress (José de Abreu) ​​will please the judges and will be among the top ten.

“This is one of the most serious literature magazines in the country. And look at what is written here: your short story is among the ten finalists, competing for the best of the year. I did it. Because I’m smart. Because I know my wife she is the most beautiful, the most talented”, will praise the usurper.

Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will be incredulous at the news and argue that her husband could not have acted without her permission. “I wonder because of that, because I wrote a stupid short story. But what if tomorrow I don’t write anymore? What if the font runs dry? Are you going to stop admiring me, loving me or…?” .

in Janine’s hands

Later in the series, the work will be awarded and published by Bárbara. The news will get out in the press and get to the humble writer. When reading the article about the contest, Janine will recognize her text and confront Rebeca’s sister (Andrea Beltrão).

The rich woman will justify that it was all a misunderstanding and that it was humiliating for her to be awarded in place of her classmate. The young woman will not fall for the conversation and will put pressure on the thief.

“I am the author of this story and the winner of this contest. If you don’t disprove this story, I will do it”, threatens the writer.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

