BBC List of Inspiring and Influential Women in the World in 2021 Includes Brazilian Natalia Pasternak | World

The BBC released this Tuesday (7) its annual list of 100 inspirational and influential women from around the world.

In 2021, the 100 Women project highlights those who are ‘reset’ — that is, women doing their part to reinvent our society, our culture and our world.

On the list are Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Samoa’s first female prime minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, professor Heidi J Larson, who heads the Vaccine Confidence Project, and acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The list also includes a Brazilian: microbiologist and science communicator Natalia Pasternak Taschner, who worked to combat misinformation in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

the women of afghanistan are half of this year’s list, some of which appear under pseudonyms and without photos for their own safety.. The Taliban’s resurgence in August 2021 changed the lives of millions of Afghans — girls were banned from secondary education, the women’s ministry was dissolved and in many cases women were banned from returning to work. This year’s list recognizes the scope of their bravery and accomplishments in reconfiguring their lives.

How were the 100 women chosen?

The BBC 100 Women project team compiled a list based on names they had gathered and suggested by the BBC World Service’s language teams. We are looking for candidates who have arrived made headlines or influenced important stories over the past 12 months, as well as those who have inspiring stories to tell, have achieved something significant or influenced their societies in ways that would not necessarily make the news.

The set of names was then evaluated against this year’s theme — women trying to do a ‘reset’, playing their part in reinventing our world after the pandemic forced many of us to re-evaluate the way we live. Regional representation and due impartiality were also assessed before final names were chosen.

This year, the BBC 100 Women initiative made the unprecedented decision to dedicate half the list to women from one country – Afghanistan. Recent developments in the country have made headlines and left millions of Afghans questioning their future, while human rights groups voiced fears that women’s freedom could be eroded in the foreseeable future under the Taliban.

By dedicating half the list to women who are from there or work in the country, we wanted to highlight how many of these women have been forced to disappear from areas of public life, as well as share the voice of those who are increasingly being silenced or who are part of a new Afghan diaspora.

On December 3, the Taliban issued a decree on behalf of its supreme leader instructing the ministries “to take serious action” on women’s rights. The decree lays down the rules governing women’s marriage and property, stating that women should not be forced into marriage and should not be seen as “property”. But this statement was criticized for not mentioning girls’ secondary education and women’s restricted rights to employment.

Some of the Afghan women on the list are anonymous to protect them and their families, with their consent and following all BBC editorial policies and safety guidelines.