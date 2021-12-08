Benchmark shows Intel Raptor Lake underperforming Core i9-12900K

Comparison brings AMD Ryzen 9 5950X also above Intel 13th generation

Intel hasn’t even finished releasing its entire lineup of Alder Lake CPUs and 13th generation Raptor Lake rumors and leaks continue to surface. A benchmark done in an application called BAPCo Crossmark used what appears to be one of the next-gen high-end SKUs, at least that’s what the leaked information indicates.

Despite registering 24 cores and 32 threads, you can’t trust the information with any certainty, as it is a processor not released yet and benchmark software generally do not receive technical information so far in their databases. We can guess it’s an i9 (maybe an i9-13900K) by the core count, but the BAPCo Crossmark shows “Genuine Intel 0000”.

The software used is not a very common benchmark in test batteries, so we’ll be using the site’s results as a reference. HotHardware in your test with the i9-12900K. The numbers obtained by the Intel Raptor Lake CPU place it in a position below the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, and much lower than the Core i9-12900K managed to achieve. In the overall result, the high-end Alder Lake SKU was almost 50% above the 13th gen CPU.



Processor Overall Productivity creativity Responsiveness Core i9-12900K 2,376 2,255 2.486 2,430 Ryzen 9 5950X 1,694 1,672 1,746 1,609 raptor lake 1.591 1.451 1,804 1.442

It’s worth mentioning that, regardless of whether the tests are real or not, any sample Raptor Lake processors should still be in development stages, perhaps not early, but still under development. The test was done using DDR5-4800 memories and most likely some LGA1700 motherboard, as it will be the same socket for the next generation of Intel processors.

Raptor Lake CPUs are expected for next year and basically should be the current Alder Lake processors, but with tweaks. Earlier rumors say Intel is likely to increase the core count across the lineup compared to Alder Lake CPUs.

Via: Tom’s Hardware