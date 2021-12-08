Benfica already thinks of Jorge Jesus’ replacement and looks at South American football coach | Benfica

Jorge Jesus could be fired later this week in case of elimination in the Champions League

Jorge Jesus runs a great risk of being fired if Benfica still fall into the Champions League group stage. Encardos host Dinamo’s team at home and, in addition to needing the victory, they need to cheer against Barcelona, ​​Germany, against Bayern.

In the press in Portugal, talk about the resignation of Jorge Jesus even though he passed the stage in the Champions League. That’s because Benfica lost the direct confrontation to Sporting and was further removed from the leadership of the Portuguese championship – which is the big priority of the red club.

In case Jorge Jesus falls, the destiny will be to return to Brazilian football. Flamengo, the club in which the coach experienced great success, is keeping an eye on the situation the Portuguese is in and ready to make his move. Benfica already has in mind the replacement of Jorge Jesus.

Marcelo Gallardo enters Benfica’s crosshairs

Vice Libertadores for Jorge Jesus in 2019, Marcelo Gallardo is Benfica’s newest target to replace JJ. Gallardo is leaving River Plate later this month and sees Europe as a great opportunity. Benfica, knowing this, is open to talks and an agreement can be sealed in 2022, in case Jorge Jesus cannot withstand the pressure.

Benfica, from Jorge Jesus, returns to the field this Wednesday, at home, against Dinamo. You need to win anyway to advance in Champions.