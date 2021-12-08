Champion of the Libertadores by Galo in his first passage, Cuca led the team in the first title of the Brasileirão in 50 years

This Tuesday (7), at his first press conference since the title of Brazilian championship, the coach Cuca declared himself to Atlético-MG and said that Galo is the main club of his career.

“It’s the biggest club of my life without a doubt. In addition to being the team I’ve worked for the longest, practically 3 and a half years at the club, with 5 achievements we’ve had and one more in the final, it’s the club that I identified the most with”.

Cuca highlighted the identification he has with Atlético, the club he trains for the second time in his career.

“There were others. Of course we had a big, strong identification, but this was the club where I identified the most with everything. It reminds me a lot of my life, the people, which I like so much and which is my origin”.

“So I think, if i could pick one place to succeed it would be here. I am very happy, very happy with everything that has happened and is happening with us here”.



Commanding Atlético in his second spell, Cuca won two of the most important titles in the club’s history. In 2013, he coached Ronaldinho and company’s team in winning the Libertadores Conmebol. In 2021, he was the Brazilian champion for the first time since 1971, breaking a 50-year fast.

O Galo ends its participation in the Brazilian Championship in this Thursday (9) visiting the Guild, who fights not to fall for the Serie B. then next sunday (12), receive the Athletic-PR in the first game of the final of Brazil’s Cup, in Mineirão.