Billionaire returns pieces worth R$ 400 million

Michael Steinhardt, hedge fund pioneer billionaire and one of New York’s most notorious antique collectors, delivered 180 stolen objects valued at $70 million (almost R$400 million) and was barred from acquiring any other relics, announced the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in a statement issued yesterday.

The prosecution reached an agreement with Steinhardt after an extensive investigation, which began in 2017, which determined that the seized pieces were looted and smuggled from 11 countries, trafficked to the United States by 12 illicit networks and appeared on the international art market without legal documentation.

Michael Steinhardt, billionaire and philanthropist Image: Playback/YouTube

“For decades, Michael Steinhardt has demonstrated a voracious appetite for historical artifacts, unconcerned about the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he has bought and sold or the severe cultural damage he has caused around the world,” said prosecutor Cyrus Vance Jr. in an interview with The New York Times. “This agreement provides that Steinhardt will be subject to an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities.”

Michael Steinhardt, who turns 81 today, is a contributor to New York University and several Jewish philanthropic institutions. He has a conservatory to his name at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and also the Steinhardt Gallery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In a statement, his attorney, Andrew J. Levander, said: “Mr. Steinhardt is pleased that the district attorney’s lengthy investigation has been completed without any charges and that items improperly taken by others will be returned to their home countries of Many of the resellers from whom Mr. Steinhardt purchased these items made specific representations as to the resellers’ legal title to the items and their alleged provenance.To the extent these representations were false, Mr. Steinhardt reserved his rights to seek reward of the resellers involved”.

Among the items delivered by Steinhardt was a deer’s head in the form of a ceremonial vessel dating from 400 BC, which the billionaire lent to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1993. According to prosecutors, the head, valued in US $3.5 million, appeared without merit on the international market after rampant withdrawals in Turkey. And it was acquired by Steinhardt in 2007 by antique dealer Gil Chaya.

At the same time, three stone death masks recovered by Israeli authorities were also sold. They date back to 6,000 BC and were purchased for $400,000.

Bowl of gold that was looted from Nimrud, Iraq Image: New York District Attorney’s Office

Another piece returned is a small coffin from the island of Crete, Greece, dated approximately 1,300 BC, and valued at US$1 million (R$5.6 million). Steinhardt reportedly bought the piece in 2016 for around US$575,000 (R$3.2 million) from another antiquities dealer, Eugene Alexander.

In the collection, there is also a bowl of gold that was first trafficked after the Islamic State stole a cultural heritage from the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud in Iraq. With no provenance documents, the object was purchased for $150,000 in 2020.

Ceremonial chest from 1300 BC was purchased from a well-known antiquities dealer Image: New York District Attorney’s Office

According to prosecutors, the objects will be returned to their owners in Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Turkey. They also claimed that Steinhardt has owned and marketed more than 1,000 antiques since 1987 and his art collection was valued at around $200 million.