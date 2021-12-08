Bitcoin (BTC) fires more than 8% and recovers from US$ 51,000; other cryptocurrencies even advance almost 20% today

The high volatility of the cryptocurrencies it’s no joke. After a fall of more than 20% on Saturday (04), the bitcoin (BTC) lost the resistance threshold of $50mit sank to the minimum of US$ 42 thousand on the weekend.

The beginning of the “bear market” with the increase in tension involving the omicron variant of covid-19 and the regulatory advance in the United States was a bath of cold water in the market, which awaited bitcoin in $100 thousand by the end of the year.

The hope of this group, however, was renewed with the market recovery. Bitcoin operates at a high of 8.14% this morning, quoted at US$ 51,381.50 (BRL 291,614.33), what drives the other digital currencies this Tuesday (07):

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 51,381.50 8.14% -10.47% two Ethereum (ETH) US$4,401.34 10.91% -2.96% 3 Binance Coin (BNB) $587.47 7.99% -5.58% 4 Tether (USDT) $1 0.08% 0.07% 5 Solana (SOL) US$201.87 12.04% -1.76% 6 Cardano (ADA) $1.44 13.19% -8.62% 7 USD Coin (USDC) $1 0.04% -0.13% 8 XRP (XRP) $0.8386 10.26% -15.40% 9 Polkadot (DOT) $29.46 16.52% -19.06% 10 Earth (LUNA) $73.93 19.87% 32.78% Source: Coin Market Cap

Recovery

One of the indicators that encouraged the market at the beginning of the week was the resumption of bitcoin mining rate, the so-called “hashrate”. You can understand more about cryptocurrency mining and hashrate in our special matter.

China banned cryptocurrency mining throughout its territory in May of this year, which drastically reduced the network’s mining fee and slowed down transactions. However, the graph of hashrate shows that the rate returned to the same levels at that time.

Altcoins: ethereum, solana and polkadot

The discharge of the bitcoin is like a fertilizer for alternative currencies to BTC, the calls altcoins, which tend to have more intense correction movements.

The special highlight goes to three of the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world. O etherum (ETH) rises 10.91%, to US$ 4,401.34 (R$ 25,114.97) after the announcement of the roadmap of ether update.

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of etherum, posted on his blog the next steps for updating the ethereum, which should directly influence the dynamics of the network and bring even more possibilities within the blockchain of EHT in addition to NFTs and DeFis.

The advance of etherum favors others cryptocurrencies that are housed within the network (blockchain) of the ether. It is the case of sole (SUN) and polkadot (DOT), two projects that animate the market and are called etherum killers, coins that were born to replace the ethereum.

THE polkadot (DOT) is a project that develops parachains, an ecosystem that allows the creation of projects that communicate with other blockchains and can adapt to each one of them.

THE sole (SUN) is another ethereum killer that has been encouraging investors. That cryptocurrency manages to overcome the problem of ether scalability while managing to keep rates low and secure.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs on B3

You can click here to find out more about each of the ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange. Check the price of the main assets traded on B3 (yesterday’s closing):