Bitcoin dip exposes wage risks in cryptocurrencies | finance

When was the last time that all your wage has shrunk by more than 20%? If you are getting paid on bitcoin , the answer was on Saturday (4), when the token dropped by up to 21% in a matter of hours. Although it has regained ground, bitcoin is still down more than 25% from the record it set about a month ago.

This rapid drop highlights just one danger of a nascent trend being promoted by politicians and celebrities: pay in cash. digital coins.

With major cities in the United States competing for investments in the industry blockchain, its leaders are increasingly trying to promote policies that help more people earn at least part of their salary in crypt.

the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, said last month that he would receive his next salary “100% in bitcoin” and announced that he is working on a plan to pay the more than 4,000 employees in cryptocurrency. In addition, residents could pay fees and taxes in bitcoin, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview earlier this month.

Not to be outdone, the elected mayor of New York, Eric Adams, says he is exploring ways in which all the millions of people working in America’s largest city could be paid directly in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He himself said last month that he would receive his first three paychecks in bitcoin.

Despite the risks, proponents cite the possibility of big gains as major investors increasingly bet on the market.

Cryptocurrencies can certainly fall, they say, but they can also catapult to higher levels than you might expect from any annual increase in a salary denominated in traditional currencies.

“We may not be too far from a world where this will be an option offered by employers,” said Cathy Barrera, founding economist of the Prysm Group and director of the Wharton Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets program at the University of Pennsylvania. “Whether or not employees decide to accept this offer is an entirely different matter.”

One of the biggest attractions of getting paid in a prominent cryptocurrency is, of course, the bullish potential. In the last decade, the price of a single bitcoin has soared from several dollars to well over $45,000, even after the last drop.

Someone who received a one-time $100,000 in bitcoin on January 1st would now have about $170,000.

But one of the main rules of investing is that past performance is not indicative of future results. Yes, bitcoin is on an incredible climb. But as this weekend’s slump shows, cryptography and its peers are notoriously volatile.