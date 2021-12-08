Bitcoin dip exposes wage risks in cryptocurrencies

When was the last time your entire salary shrank by more than 20%?

If you’re getting paid in Bitcoin, the answer was Saturday, when the token dropped by 21% in a matter of hours. Although it has regained ground, Bitcoin is still down more than 25% from the record it reached about a month ago.

This rapid decline highlights just one danger from a nascent trend being promoted by politicians and celebrities – digital currency payments.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

With major US cities competing for investments in the blockchain industry, its leaders are increasingly trying to push policies that help more people get at least part of their salary in crypto.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said last month he would receive his next salary “100% Bitcoin” and announced that he is working on a plan to pay the more than 4,000 employees in cryptocurrency. In addition, residents could pay fees and taxes in Bitcoin, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview earlier this month.

Not to be outdone, New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams says he is exploring ways in which all the millions of people working in America’s largest city could be paid directly in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He himself said last month that he would receive his first three paychecks in Bitcoin.

Despite the risks, proponents cite the possibility of big gains as major investors increasingly invest in the market. Cryptocurrencies can certainly fall, they say, but it can also catapult to higher levels than you might expect from any annual increase in a salary called traditional currencies.

“We may not be too far from a world where this is an option offered by employers,” said Cathy Barrera, founding economist of the Prysm Group and director of the Wharton Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets program at the University of Pennsylvania. “Whether or not employees decide to accept this offer is an entirely different matter.”

One of the biggest attractions of getting paid in a prominent cryptocurrency is, of course, the bullish potential. In the last decade, the price of a single Bitcoin has soared from several dollars to well over $45,000, even after the last drop.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Someone who received a one-time $100,000 worth of Bitcoin on January 1st would now have about $170,000.

But one of the main rules of investing is that past performance is not indicative of future results. Yes, Bitcoin is on an incredible climb. But as this weekend’s slump shows, cryptography and its peers are notoriously volatile.

The biggest digital token soared 80% in February, to drop another 20% one week and rise another 30% two weeks later. In May, the currency dropped 42% and by the end of November, Bitcoin dropped more than 8% in a single day. For someone with $100,000 worth of Bitcoin, that would equate to a loss of $8,000 in one day.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related