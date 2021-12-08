Bitcoin loses $50,000 in correction day and more issues that will move the crypto market today

The day is a correction in the cryptocurrency market after a rally that managed to recover about half of what had been lost in the sharp drop in digital assets last weekend. Bitcoin (BTC) failed to surpass US$ 52,000, a level seen as a possible resistance, and even lost US$ 50 thousand, a price pointed out by analysts as crucial to maintain at this time.

At 7:53 am, Bitcoin is trading at $49,569, down 3.9% in the last 24 hours. In the week, the losses already exceed 13%. However, the price reached $49,300 momentarily at some brokers.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the analysis house Santiment, data from the blockchain suggest that the market crash originated mainly from the behavior of retail investors with “weak hands”. Fearing that the price would fall further after taking profits by large investors, these users would have undone their positions and created the conditions for the liquidation of leveraged traders, which caused the sharpest retreat in the early hours of Saturday (4).

Finally, the scenario would have been the result of the “increase in the FUD [medo, incerteza e dúvida] among some BTC holders,” Santiment said in a report. While further short-term losses are not ruled out, there is confidence among experts that the bullish structure remains intact for the medium to long term.

Other cryptos with higher market value fell more early in the morning, such as Solana (SOL), which traded at US$188, and Cardano (ADA), which traded at US$1.38 and already accumulated losses of around 30% in the last 30 days amid lack of delivery of a working smart contract platform.

Those with the biggest losses were Radix (XRD), Kadena (KDA), Wonderland (TIME), Nexus (NEXO) and Decentraland (MANA), operating between negative 7% and 10%. Cryptocurrencies linked to metaverse projects also retreated this morning, with highlights also to Gala (GALA) and The Sandbox (SAND), which yielded between 7% and 8% around 7:00.

Other assets were traded against the grain, up to double digits. Tezos (XTZ) soared nearly 30% after it announced the blockchain will be used by Ubisoft to issue game NFTs. In addition, Polygon (MATIC) hit $2.48 the day before a long-awaited event for possibly bringing relevant news to the project, including its role in the future of Ethereum – co-founder Vitalik Buterin is in attendance.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:53 am:

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 4,277.67 -3.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,277.67 -3.0% Binance Coin (BNB) US$574.31 -2.8% Solana (SOL) $185.17 -8.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.35 -7.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Tezos (XTZ) $5.42 +25.1% Chainlink (LINK) $22.34 +11.6% EOS (EOS) $3.61 +10.9% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.01855260 +8.4% Polygon (MATIC) $2.48 +6.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Radix (XRD) US$ 0.291758 -9.8% Kadena (KDA) $10.92 -9.5% Wonderland (TIME) US$ 5,445.88 -8.6% Nexus (NEXUS) $2.33 7.7% Decentraland (MANA) $3.74 7.3%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 54.90 +1.64% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 68.40 +2.24% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 72.99 +0.69% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.90 -0.55% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.52 +0.57%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (8):

Target again in the crosshairs of regulators by Novi digital wallet

Regulators from several agencies in the United States have again charged Meta for more information about the operation of the Novi digital wallet, which is still in the testing phase. US government officials point out that the product would accept deposits of dollars from users, which in theory would require a specific banking license for its operation.

Novi currently holds a license to operate as a financial services company under US federal law, as well as permission in 38 states and the District of Columbia to act as a money carrier. New York regulators classify the company as a limited-purpose trust.

There is still a fear that the stablecoin that will feed Novi’s ecosystem will suffer liquidity problems, which would also force regulators to investigate the service for longer.

For these reasons, regulators in the banking, consumer protection and antitrust sectors called for the Meta to suspend the launch of the digital wallet again until further notice.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Binance and other brokers are affected by crashes in Amazon Web Services

Cryptocurrency brokers such as Binance and Coinbase reported problems logging users into their platforms due to a crash in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud hosting service, on Tuesday (7).

In Brazil, users reported problems processing payments and withdrawals via Pix on various platforms. fintech Pactual, which is responsible for processing Pix transactions for Binance and other brokers, has issued a notice to its clients informing them of system failures.

Even the decentralized dYdX exchange was affected, with users complaining about the broker’s apparent lack of decentralization. In a statement, the company said that “unfortunately, there are still some parts of the exchange that rely on centralized services,” such as AWS, but said it is committed to seeking “complete decentralization” of the protocol.

Dogecoin and Ethereum among the most sought after news in 2021

The rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021 made Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH) stand out among the 10 most searched news items on Google, the main search platform in the world.

According to the company’s ranking released on Tuesday (7), searches for news about Dogecoin register the fourth largest volume of the year in the world in the world, just behind “Afghanistan”, “AMC Shares” and “Covid Vaccine”.

Dogecoin gained prominence mostly in the first half after its surge that hit 14,000% from January to May, when the meme coin (or shitcoin) hit its historic high of $0.73, boosted by statements by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The leap gave rise to new millionaires, including a Brazilian, encouraging others to try the same path despite the advice of experts.

Ethereum, on the other hand, gained fame for being the platform that served as the basis for the creation of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and later for the NFTs. As a result, the price of the asset will practically triple that of Bitcoin in the year. In the second half of the year, searches were also driven by the expectation of a rise after an important update implemented in August.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related