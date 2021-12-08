Every time new weather research is published, news headlines are posted or tweets are shared, and a giant steel box mounted on a granite platform in Australia will record it all.

With its thick steel walls, battery storage and solar panels, the developers of the “Black Earth Box” say the city bus-sized structure will be indestructible for the climate crisis itself and must survive humans.

Eventually, its creators hope, the black box will tell future civilizations how humanity created the climate crisis and how we failed or succeeded in meeting it.

“The box will function as an indestructible and independent record of the ‘health’ of our planet,” Jonathan Kneebone, artist and director of the art collective Glue Society, which is involved with the project, told CNN. “And we hope it holds leaders accountable and inspires action and reactions in the general population.”

While construction on the box isn’t complete until next year, hard drives have already started recording algorithmically-based discoveries and debates since COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

“The ‘Black Box of the Earth’ will record every step we take towards this catastrophe,” write the project’s creators, including researchers at the University of Tasmania and marketing communications company Clemenger BBDO.

“Hundreds of databases, measurements and interactions related to the health of our planet will be continuously collected and safely stored for future generations.”

The steel monolith will document all past, present and future climate-related conversations and artifacts, including changes in Earth and sea temperature, ocean acidification, amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, human population, energy consumption, military spending, policy changes and more.

According to its manufacturers, the box will come packed with storage drives and will constantly download scientific data from the internet, which will be powered by solar panels and the structure’s storage battery.

Developers estimate that the black box has the capacity to store enough data for the next three to five decades and are continuing their research to increase their storage capabilities beyond archiving and data compression.

Kneebone said the creators are still trying to figure out who would be able to use the box in the distant future, as accessing it was designed to be difficult and would require advanced technology.

Much like the Rosetta Stone, he said, they plan to use various encoding formats, including mathematical symbolism for their long-term analog inscriptions on steel plates, which would include instructions needed to decode the box by anyone who discovers it.

“It’s impossible to predict who or what will find [a caixa], but it can be assumed that it will be of no use unless discovered by someone or something intelligent and civilized, with the ability to understand and interpret basic symbolism,” he said.

Younger generations can benefit from the project by using it to find solutions as they are the most threatened by future climate-changing disasters such as landscape-altering forest fires, historic droughts, scorching heat waves and floods mortals that continue to get worse every year.

“It’s a very creative way of approaching what is potentially the most disastrous outcome of the climate crisis, essentially creating this ‘doomsday vault’ for data [climáticos]”, Vladislav Kaim, a young climate activist from Moldova, told the CNN.

Wild animals are rescued after heavy rains in Australia; see images