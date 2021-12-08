Bolsonaro calls Moro an ‘idiot’ and says former minister left government late – Politics

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro returned to attack the former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro (We can), against whom he should run in the 2022 elections. According to the Chief Executive, Moro is an “idiot” and left the government “a little” late.

“There’s an idiot coming, I’m not going to say his name: ‘Oh, with me the economy will be inclusive, sustainable, I don’t know what there…’. This guy spent a year or so in my government, he never opened his mouth at a ministers’ meeting. Nothing. Always keep your mouth shut,” Bolsonaro told supporters in front of the Alvorada Palace. “Until the exit happened. It happened a little late, but it happened. Now you have a solution for everything. Being out of government, it’s easy”, followed the president.

This Monday, 6, Bolsonaro also shot at the former judge of Lava Jato. “Can’t take 10 seconds of debate”, he told supporters. Moro responded to criticism earlier in an interview with Nova Manhã, on Rádio Nova Brasil FM. “If you make a minimally good government, you can get reelected. The president is scared. With that, he wants to keep the focus away from people. That’s why it stays there, offending”, reacted the former minister.

To the supporters present this Tuesday in front of the official residence, Bolsonaro also waved again with a possible intervention, in the future, in the issues of the National High School Exam (And either). “The next Enem that will be ours. If I could interfere, it wouldn’t be this Enem”, he stated.

The test gained the spotlight in November after the president said this year’s issues would have “the face of the government”. However, experts assessed the 2021 Enem as balanced.

In the area of ​​economics, Bolsonaro again criticized China, Brazil’s biggest trading partner, to supporters “China is making a base on the African coast. I will not discuss the matter, it is a power project in the South Atlantic. The conclusion is for you. This is the life”.

O The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, 6, based on US intelligence reports that China plans to install a permanent military base in Equatorial Guinea.