Bolsonaro edits MP to pay Brazil Aid of R$ 400 to families in December | Policy

The text was published in an extra edition of the “Diário Oficial da União” and creates an “extraordinary benefit” to complement the Brazil Aid that will be paid in December and reach the minimum of R$400 promised by the government.

According to the government, this complement will be paid from next Friday (10), along with the regular schedule that had already been announced. See the dates on the link below:

That’s because, to pay the supplement on an “official” basis, the government needs a space in the Budget that will only be opened with the enactment of the PEC dos Precatório.

If the PEC is not enacted by January, the MP edited on Tuesday already provides that the “extraordinary” supplement will be extended to avoid interruption of payments.

The provisional measures enter into force as soon as they are signed by the president and published in the “Official Gazette”, but must be approved by the Chamber and the Senate within 180 days in order not to lose their validity.

In this case, as the MP creates a temporary payment, the definitive approval of the provisional measure becomes dispensable as soon as the permanent complementation of Auxílio Brasil comes into effect.

Brazil Aid: almost half of the beneficiaries are in the Northeast

Last week, Congress approved the provisional measure that created the Auxílio Brasil, but the text does not define a value for the installments. In November, the average benefit amount was R$ 224, a correction of around 18% in relation to what was paid by Bolsa Família.

President Bolsonaro defined, however, that he wants to close the year already paying the floor of R$ 400 per beneficiary – announced by the government in October. For this, the government will need the provisional measure.

Questioned on Tuesday, the president of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the eventual edition of the MP would give more time for the parliament to resolve the impasses in the approval of the PEC dos Precatório (see below), but reinforced the need for give quick output to the text.

“In theory, [daria mais tempo] yes, but we shouldn’t be influenced by it. We have to solve the problem of the Precatório PEC as soon as possible. There is a sense of urgency to this. And we are going to work within this line of action, regardless of the MP that resolves on time, to try to provide a macro solution to the problem, which takes place through the PEC”, he declared.