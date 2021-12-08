Bolsonaro named Time Magazine’s Personality of the Year 2021

President of Brazil received 24% of the 9 million votes cast; Donald Trump and health professionals who worked in the fight against Covid-19 complete the podium on the list assembled by the magazine’s readers

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was elected to 2021 Personality of the Year of the magazine “Team” in a poll conducted by the vehicle’s readers. The announcement of the Brazilian president’s victory was made by the publication this Tuesday, 7. Of the nearly 9 million votes cast, Bolsonaro received 24% (about 2.1 million). The former president of the U.S, Donald Trump, defeated by Joe Biden in the last presidential election and possible candidate in the 2024 election, was in second place, with 9% of the votes.

The third position went to health professionals who worked in the fight against Covid-19, with 6.3% of the votes. the russian Alexei Navalny, a political activist who was poisoned and imprisoned, ranks fourth on the list with 6% of reader votes. He is considered the main opponent of President Vladimir Putin. Closing the top 5, scientists who helped develop vaccines received 5.3% of the vote. There will also be the 2021 Personality of the Year award in an election held by the magazine’s editors, which will be announced on December 13th.