Bolsonaro publishes MP to guarantee aid of R$ 400 in December – News

President Jair Bolsonaro published this Tuesday night (7) a provisional measure that institutes the Extraordinary Benefit for the beneficiary families of the Brazil Aid Program. Payments begin this Friday (10). The measure was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro and by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma. The MP was published in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União on Tuesday.

The provisional measure was the solution found by the Planalto Palace to guarantee the value of R$ 400 to the families assisted by Auxílio Brasil in view of the difficulties in the approval of the PEC (proposed to amend the Constitution) of the Precatório.

However, after an agreement, the National Congress is going to slice the PEC of the Precatórios and enact this week only the excerpts validated identically in the two Houses. Even so, the government decided to publish the provisional measure that guarantees the viability of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 with or without the promulgation of the PEC dos Precatório by the National Congress.

The expectation of the two presidents is that these points can be promulgated this Wednesday (8). Although Pacheco and Lira have identified some points in common, the proposal still needs to be analyzed by the technicians of the two Houses so that they can confirm what these items are.

In a statement to the press this Tuesday night (7) after meeting at the official residence of the Chamber, the lawmakers said that the points of the PEC approved by the deputies but that were altered during the analysis of the senators will be appended to the PEC 176/2012, which is ready to be analyzed in the plenary of the House, so that they can be discussed and voted on separately next Tuesday (14).

Citizenship Minister João Roma announced the provisional measure on Tuesday night. In the video, he thanks the parliamentarians of the National Congress for, according to Roma, realizing the moment the country is going through where the pandemic is going, but its social and economic effects still last, especially among the poorest.

See the video below:

Read the full provisional measure

“Single paragraph. An act of the federal Executive Power may extend the granting of the Benefit referred to in the caput for the months of January to December 2022, considering the beneficiary families in the reference month for payment of said Benefit and subject to budgetary and financial availability.

Art. 2 The Extraordinary Benefit destined to the beneficiary families of the Auxílio Brasil Program:

I – it will be calculated from the sum of the financial benefits referred to in items I to III of the caption item VI of § 1 of art. 3 of Provisional Measure No. 1.061, of August 9, 2021, in the reference month;

II – will be equivalent to the amount necessary to reach the amount of R$ 400.00 (four hundred reais);

III – it will not have a continuous character;

IV – will be paid together with the ordinary installment of December 2021 of the Programa Auxílio Brasil, within the limit of one benefit per family; and

V – will not be part of the set of benefits established by Provisional Measure No. 1.061, of 2021.

Art. 3 The expenses of the Extraordinary Benefit destined to the beneficiary families of the Programa Auxílio Brasil will be borne by the budget allocations consigned to the referred Program.

Art. 4 It is incumbent upon the Ministry of Citizenship to implement the Extraordinary Benefit for the beneficiary families of the Auxílio Brasil Program.

§ 1 The payment of the Benefit referred to in the caput will be carried out with the operation and payment structure of the Programa Auxílio Brasil.

§ 2 The beneficiary family of the Programa Auxílio Brasil will receive the Benefit referred to in the caput on the date provided for in the payment schedule of said Program by the same means of payment.

Art. 5. The other aspects will comply, as appropriate, with the criteria established in Provisional Measure nº 1.061, of 2021, in its amendments and in its regulations.

Single paragraph. Act of the Minister of State for Citizenship may define the procedures for the management and operation of the Extraordinary Benefit destined to the beneficiary families of the Programa Auxílio Brasil.

Art. 6 This Provisional Measure enters into force on the date of its publication.“