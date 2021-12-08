Bolsonaro says gasoline prices “must fall” on Brent oil declines

After saying that Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) would announce a reduction in the value of fuel this week – and lead the Securities Commission (CVM) to open an administrative proceeding against the state-owned company -, President Jair Bolsonaro declared this Monday, 6 , that the price of gasoline “has to fall” with the low prices of Brent oil on the international market.

“Do you need to have a crystal ball to say that the price of gasoline has to drop by dropping Brent? If I’m not mistaken, almost $10 reduction. It has to fall. I said that, that’s it, privileged information,” Bolsonaro said to supporters upon arriving at the Palácio da Alvorada this Monday, thus signaling that he had not received any advance news about the company’s strategies.

An international reference for Petrobras’ price formation, Brent oil, traded in London, closed today at US$ 73.08 a barrel. A month ago, the most liquid futures contract on this asset ended the session quoted at US$ 82.74. In one month, therefore, there was a drop of US$ 9.66.

With an eye on the effects of inflation on his popularity on the eve of the elections, the president has been a constant critic of Petrobras’ pricing policy, which aligns fuel adjustments to the variation in oil abroad.

Earlier yesterday, Petrobras issued a statement to the market to deny Bolsonaro’s statement yesterday and said that it does not anticipate decisions on price adjustments. Even so, the CVM filed a process to investigate the company.

