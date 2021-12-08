Bolsonaro wins Time magazine’s personality of the year popular vote – Politics

The president Jair Bolsonaro won the popular vote of the American magazine Team as the personality of the year 2021. The Brazilian got 24% of the total of the nine million votes cast by users. former american president Donald Trump came in second with 9% of the votes. The results were released this Tuesday afternoon, 7th by the magazine and precede the main announcement by the most influential people, editors’ choice, to be released on the 13th.

The result of the voting of the first two places contrasts with the ranked in the following positions and with the result of the popular election of 2020. The name will be defined on the 13th; so far, only one Brazilian person is on the list of Team: the businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, owner of Magalu.

Scholarship holders celebrated the news on the networks. O state identified that profiles supporting the president campaigned throughout December to take the Brazilian president to first place. “Those who haven’t voted yet, take the opportunity to vote, I know OUR PRESIDENT has 78% approval,” said a Twitter user. “Vote every day! I think they are decreasing Bolsonaro’s YES vote which was 78% and has been falling ever since! Time doesn’t want him to win… come on, patriots!!!”, tweeted another profile.

popular vote

After Bolsonaro and Trump, frontline professionals in the fight against the coronavirus (6.3%), Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny (6%) and scientists who came out with the top votes in Time’s 2021 popular election developed the vaccine against covid-19 (5.3%).

In 2020, the essential professionals in the fight against the pandemic won, with the doctor taking second place. Anthony Fauci, director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – which fought the misinformation against the coronavirus and became one of the main targets of attacks by trumpist networks. Firefighters took third place, activists from the Black Lives Matter movement took fourth place, succeeding current US President Joe Biden.