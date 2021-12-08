Bolsonaro’s government disapproval falls in all income brackets, research points out

Jair Bolsonaro’s government rating improved from November to December (Photo: Mateus Bonomi/Getty Images)

Bolsonaro government disapproval dropped from November to December

Federal government performance improved across all age groups

The only region in Brazil where the government’s disapproval did not fall was in the Northeast

The disapproval of the government of president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fell six percentage points, with a reduction in all income groups. That’s what the Genial/Quaest survey, released today, points out. In November, the government’s negative assessment was 56%, and now the index is at 50%.

A month ago, the indication that the government was regular was 22% and, in December, it rose to 26%. The positive rating rose from 19% to 21%.

2,037 people aged 16 or over were interviewed between the 2nd and 5th of December. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.

Evaluation of the government of President Bolsonaro

Reduction in all income brackets

The Bolsonaro government’s disapproval fell among all income groups analyzed. Among Brazilians who earn up to 2 minimum wages, the drop was seven percentage points: in December, the negative assessment was 60% and, in December, it dropped to 53%. Even so, it is in this economic group that Bolsonaro has the highest rate of disapproval and lowest approval, at 17%.

Among Brazilians who receive 2 to 5 minimum wages, failure was 49% in December, against 55% in November. Among those earning more than 5 minimum wages, 44% evaluate the Bolsonaro government in a negative way, a reduction of 7 percentage points compared to last month.

Up to 2 minimum wages

Between 2 and 5 minimum wages

More than 5 minimum wages

Division by regions

In all regions of the country, government disapproval dropped, with the exception of the Northeast. The most significant drop was in the Midwest, with a drop of 10 percentage points in the negative perception in relation to the Bolsonaro government, reaching a rate of 44%.

Midwest and South have the highest approval ratings of the Executive power, with 26% percentage each. On the other hand, the Northeast has the lowest approval, with 14%, and a negative assessment of 61%.