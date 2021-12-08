Brazil Game Awards 2021: Meet the nominees for the best games of the year | Games

The Brazil Game Awards (BGA) revealed, this Tuesday (7th), the games that compete for the title of the best of 2021. The award brings together about one hundred journalists, influencers and content producers independently and reveals the winners on the day December 14th. This year’s highlights are Deathloop and It Takes Two, with five nominations each. It is noteworthy that TechTudo is part of the jury that chooses the nominees and winners of the event.
As with The Game Awards, the “Oscar of the Games”, the most anticipated category is Game of the Year. In addition, the Brasil Game Awards also bring traditional categories such as Brazilian Game of the Year, Best Original Game, Best Independent Game, in addition to electing the highlights of the country’s esports scene.
It Takes Two is one of the games with the most nominations at the Brazil Game Awards 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Carolina Zanatta
Besides Deathloop and It Takes Two, other games that stood out were Resident Evil Village, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Unsighted. While the Capcom title garnered three nominations, the Marvel game, produced by Square Enix, appears in three categories. Unsighted was also nominated three times and is also highlighted for being a production of a Brazilian team. Check out the nominees in the 23 categories that make up the Brazil Game Awards.
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic / Neowiz Games)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Aquiris)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive / Soedesco)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: BotW (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Best Peripheral/Hardware
- GeForce RTX 3070 (NVIDIA)
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)
- Alloy Origins 60 (HyperX)
- Nintendo OLED Switch (Nintendo)
- Radeon RX 6700 XT (AMD)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Action and Adventure Game
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / SEGA)
- Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Type-Moon / Tamsoft Corporation / GameLoop / DELiGHTWORKS.)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill Entertainment)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (SEGA)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Aquiris)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone Srl)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- FIFA 22 (EA Sports / Electronic Arts)
- NBA 2K22 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios / SEGA)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Frontier Developments)
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble Monster Inc. / Netmarble)
- Pokémon UNITE (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)
- PUBG: New State (Krafton)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Valheim
- Knockout City
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Toylogic / Square Enix)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven and Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
- Arkane Studios
- capcom
- Hazelight Studios
- Insomniac Games
- Playground Games
- capcom
- Return Digital
- Nintendo
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Digital Return)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Best Dubbing in Portuguese
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best eSport team in Brazil
Best Pro Player in Brazil
- Aegis (Red Canids)
- Fallen (Team Liquid)
- Kscerato (FURIA)
- Paluh (Rainbow Six Siege)
- Titan (Red Canids)
With information from Brazil Game Awards
